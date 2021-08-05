Morgan Stanley Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $325.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $420.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.59. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.