Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of 2U worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in 2U by 69.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU opened at $41.82 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

