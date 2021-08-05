Morgan Stanley Increases BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €69.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.66.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.