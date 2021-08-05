Morgan Stanley Increases Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $55.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

NYSE SAH traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 458,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,583. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.