Morgan Stanley Purchases 162,195 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $34,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.95. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $71.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.