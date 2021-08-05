Morgan Stanley Purchases 589,593 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.43% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $34,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

