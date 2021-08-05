Morgan Stanley Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $156.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.