Morgan Stanley Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $235.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

NYSE:AVB opened at $227.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.03.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,060 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

