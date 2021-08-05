Morgan Stanley Raises Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $35.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.95 on Monday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

