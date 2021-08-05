Morgan Stanley Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $725.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.23.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $59.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $649.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $230.92 and a 12-month high of $616.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

