Morgan Stanley Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $63.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.39.

Foot Locker stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

