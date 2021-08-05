Morgan Stanley Upgrades Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) to “Equal Weight”

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYTCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt raised Playtech from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtech currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.