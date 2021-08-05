Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.75

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 15830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

MRG.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$677.38 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.