Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORN opened at $266.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $2,553,897.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,558,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,691,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,625 shares of company stock worth $61,951,938 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

