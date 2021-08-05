Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +10% (implying $2.055 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.29.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $222.27. 606,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,946. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.66. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.89 and a 1 year high of $226.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.