Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 52-Week High at $14,400.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £144 ($188.14) and last traded at £143.90 ($188.01), with a volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at £137.50 ($179.64).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 53.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £553.66 million and a PE ratio of 17.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total transaction of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

