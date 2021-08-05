Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.43. Movano shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 29,665 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Movano during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at $4,986,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

