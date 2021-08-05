MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NYSE:MSA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $118.42 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

