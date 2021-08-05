MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

