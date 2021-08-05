MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $650.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. MSCI traded as high as $623.76 and last traded at $621.13, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $619.07.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Get MSCI alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $532.20.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.