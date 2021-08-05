MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €202.00 ($237.65).

ETR:MTX opened at €204.80 ($240.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €209.95. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

