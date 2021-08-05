Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.75

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MUT opened at GBX 930.54 ($12.16) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 899.57. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 694 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 933.59 ($12.20).

In related news, insider Merryn Somerset acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

