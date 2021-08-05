Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee Sells 14,983 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MYGN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

