Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,068 shares of company stock worth $7,322,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

