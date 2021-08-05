Mysterium Hits Market Cap of $6.40 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $5,825.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00060944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.95 or 0.00944038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00096396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.