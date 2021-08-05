National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.33.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.27.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

