National Bank Financial Trims Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Target Price to C$34.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 8,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

