National Bankshares Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$46.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.