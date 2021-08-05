National Bankshares Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.
IGM traded up C$1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.88 and a twelve month high of C$45.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.23. The company has a market cap of C$10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.
In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
