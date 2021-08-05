National Bankshares Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

IGM traded up C$1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.88 and a twelve month high of C$45.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.23. The company has a market cap of C$10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

