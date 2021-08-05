National Bankshares Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,625. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.173754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

