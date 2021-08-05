NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 305

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.75 ($3.58).

NWG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 211 ($2.76). 20,157,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,738,044. The firm has a market cap of £24.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.94. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have bought a total of 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397 over the last 90 days.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

