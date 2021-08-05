NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 230

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269.29 ($3.52).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 210.40 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.94. The company has a market capitalization of £24.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last three months, insiders bought 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

