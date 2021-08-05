NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.52.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

