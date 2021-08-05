nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Joshua L. Glover Sells 5,690 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $63.97 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

