nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Gregory Orenstein Sells 4,018 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $254,459.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.27. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

