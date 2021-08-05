nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Short Interest Update

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 818,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $21,723,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -116.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.27.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

