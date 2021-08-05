Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $115.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

