Needham & Company LLC Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $90.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $81.88 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $8,284,082. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.