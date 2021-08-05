Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $34.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 350,922 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

