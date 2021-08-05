Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.38

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 30863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

