Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for the upcoming quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s cash position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for bempegaldesleukin significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. With no marketed products, pipeline setbacks also remain a concern. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Nektar has a positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

