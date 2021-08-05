Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.00

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.00 and last traded at C$17.85, with a volume of 151268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$667.25 million and a PE ratio of -10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.89.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.9292036 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -18.10%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

