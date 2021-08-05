NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ NEO opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.05.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.