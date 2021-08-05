Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

NLTX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 193,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $317.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,400 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 69.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

