Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 1,665,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,209.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIF opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $77.33.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

