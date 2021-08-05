Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 1,665,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,209.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIF opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $77.33.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.