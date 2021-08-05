Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $180,331.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00218726 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,521,559 coins and its circulating supply is 77,958,863 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

