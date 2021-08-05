Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix stock traded up $5.98 on Thursday, hitting $523.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

