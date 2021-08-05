NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

