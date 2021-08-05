NeuroPace (NPCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

