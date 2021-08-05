Neutrino USD Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $433.21 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00102840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,465.01 or 1.00574249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.94 or 0.00837451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 435,855,498 coins and its circulating supply is 435,854,921 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

